Bromley FC to sport Betfair QR code haircuts for FA Cup clash

The first XI of Conference South football team Bromley FC will be part of a unique sponsorship drive this weekend, when they take on Leyton Orient in the first round of the FA Cup. The back of each player's head features a custom QR code which, when scanned with a smartphone, takes the user to a Betfair page to bet on the game.

Stylist Daniel Johnson, who also looks after the hair of bigger-named footballers Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Young and Jermain Defoe, has been chosen to shave the Quick Response codes (dubbed "QR Cuts") into the back of the player's noggins. And each intricate style will take over an hour to achieve.

Team manager Mark Goldberg is thrilled that Bromley was chosen for the first of a kind stunt: "This is a great tie up for the club, a little unconventional, but great nonetheless," he says. "The lads were shocked when I asked them to take part but they know what this could mean for the club and they're looking forward to showing them off in our biggest game of the season on Saturday."

Alex Blake from Betfair is also hoping that the team use their heads in more ways than one: "Everybody loves an underdog, that's what this competition is all about," he says. "We wanted to show our support for the teams outside of the Football League and this is the perfect opportunity to do that. We want to ensure our campaign is seen and remembered so we are hoping for a fair few headers in the match to get spectators' reaching for their smartphones."

Great stuff. But wouldn't Barnet have been a more apt choice?