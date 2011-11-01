  Three ZTE MF10 Dongle Adapter plugs in for mobile data

The message from Three is clear - it already records 97 per cent of its network traffic as data but it wants more.

And to help it achieve its aims it has announced the ZTE MF10 Dongle Adapter, a device which takes a regular USB Wi-Fi dongle and turns it into a mobile hotspot.

The Wi-Fi hub is compatible with the Huawei E122, E1550, E156G, E169, E1750, E1820, E353u, E367u, ZTE MF112 and MF627, and also includes an Ethernet port should you need a wired connection to the web.

You can connect up to five wireless devices and it has a 30m range, meaning it should be sufficient enough for most homes and small offices.

David Kerrigan, head of mobile broadband at Three said: "The ZTE MF10 Dongle Adapter is a fantastic addition to Three’s range of mobile broadband devices, offering people the flexibility of being able to create a Wi-Fi hotspot making their existing dongle even more useful, if they already own a mobile broadband dongle."

No news on pricing just yet, or a release date - but we're told that it's coming soon.