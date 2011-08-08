  Forget Orange Wednesdays, it's all about Orange iTunes Thursdays now

Orange is all over the movie scene. If it's not making you laugh with its "hilarious" Don't let a mobile phone ruin your movie parodies at the flicks, it's giving away cinema tickets on a Wednesday.

And now you can add Orange Film To Go to that list - a free digital download service powered by Apple's iTunes.

Every Thursday Orange customers, be they on home broadband, pay as you go, pay monthly or mobile broadband, will get access to a free movie rental from iTunes (30 day access) to watch back at their leisure.

Each week a number of movies will be selected, kicking off with The Wrestler, The Ghost and Che: Part One.

"We know Orange customers love film, so adding the Orange Film To Go service to our existing portfolio of film offers is hugely exciting for us," said Spencer McHugh, brand director at Orange UK.

"Giving our valued customers a film download every week to enjoy at home or out and about on a mobile device is a great way to thank them for being part of Orange. We’ve got some fantastic titles lined up for the launch and even more yet to be announced, so we’re hoping to see a significant number of our customers taking up this offer."

Movies are available by texting ‘FILMTOGO’ to 85060, accessing the Orange Film To Go app or by logging onto the facebook.com/orangefilmclub page.