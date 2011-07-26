  Firefox OS coming to your smartphone

Mozilla has announced plans to build a HTML5 based mobile phone OS, in a project labelled Boot to Gecko.

Speaking via a developers forum, Mozilla's Andreas Gal stated that "Mozilla believes that the web can displace proprietary, single-vendor stacks for application development."

He added: "To make open web technologies a better basis for future applications on mobile and desktop alike, we need to keep pushing the envelope of the web to include - and in places exceed - the capabilities of the competing stacks in question."

Boot to Gecko will just use Android ("as little as possible") for booting and drivers - although Gal has invited developers to suggest an alternative method should they disagree with Google's platform.

The idea is that the OS will be web-based, like ChromeOS, so developers can work on an open and ubiquitous platform rather than dealing with several ecosystems as they currently have to.

The overall aim is for B2G to "pursue the goal of building a complete, standalone operating system for the open web."

