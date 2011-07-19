T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide finally on sale
After weeks of leaks and rumour, and then going official almost a month ago, the T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide has finally gone on sale in the good ol' US of A.
The HTC manufactured handset (it's a bit like the Sensation but with a slider QWERTY keyboard) is available to pre-order now, with general availability coming on 27 July.
The Slide features a 1.2GHz Qualcomm dual core Snapdragon chip, a 3.7-inch WVGA super LCD and is running Android 2.3 Honeycomb.
Its camera, an 8-megapixel one, is said to be "the most advanced camera of any smartphone" thanks to its zero shutter lag, backside illuminated sensor and a bevy of additional settings and modes such as SweepShot, ClearShot HDR and BurstShot.
T-Mobile is offering the handset in two colours - black or khaki - for $199.99 on a two-year contract after a $50 mail-in rebate.
There's no indication yet as to whether we'll be seeing a HTC branded variant of this handset on this side of the pond but, as ever, we'll keep you posted.
