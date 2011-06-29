  iInfographic: Celebrating four years of the iPhone

It's amazing to think that the iPhone is only four years old. But it was on 29 June 2007 that the long-awaited handset went on sale in the US with hundreds (but not thousands, like today's Apple device launches) of fanboys and girls waiting outside Apple Stores to get their hands on the device that Steve Jobs had announced in January of that year.

Four years, four versions and 90 million units sold later and we're all gagging to hear more news on the next-gen iPhone (the 5, 4S or 4G depending on what reports you believe).

But whilst we wait, let's take a look back on the history of the so-called "Jesus phone" thanks to this brilliant infographic from Mashable...

Happy Birthday iPhone.

