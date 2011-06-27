  LulzSec says goodbye with iPhone 5 and iPad 4G teaser

After 50 days of causing corporate mayhem online, hacker group LulzSec has decided to call it a day - going out with a bit of a bang.

Not quite a Project Mayhem style bang, but one that has caused quite a ripple online. For one of LulzSec's final leak was confidential AT&T data that seems to indicate that both an LTE-equipped iPhone and iPad are on their way.

Now it's not quite confirmation, as the messages within the leak are quite cryptic an vague, but there are definite mentions of testing an iPad for "LTE Session Based Speed Tiers" and iPhone migration with regards to "LTE Phase 2".

Hmmm. Tie this info in with numerous reports suggesting that the next gen iPhone is landing in September (or even as early as August) and an iPad 3 possibly even on its way before the year is out, and you've got a fanboy rumour mill in overdrive.

As for LulzSec, the group has decided to call it a day with its retirement statement saying that its fight against "corporations, governments, often the general population itself, and quite possibly everything in between" will live on through the AntiSec movement.

"We hope, wish, even beg, that the movement manifests itself into a revolution that can continue on without us," read the statement.

"The support we've gathered for it in such a short space of time is truly overwhelming, and not to mention humbling. Please don't stop. Together, united, we can stomp down our common oppressors and imbue ourselves with the power and freedom we deserve."

Lasst week, the supposed mastermind behind the LulzSec, a 19 year old Essex resident, was arrested at his home in Wickford.

