T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide caught out

Remember the T-Mobile myTouch 4G that landed at the end of last year? Sure you do. Well say hello to its new brother, a phone being labelled as the T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide.

The Slide part comes because of its slider QWERTY keyboard (see what they did there?) which it hides away behind a rather shiny looking touchscreen.

Specs are a tad better than last year's myTouch apparently, with some dual-core action coming courtesy of a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

It's also said to have 768MB of RAM, a 3.7-inch WVGA display, an 8-megapixel camera with 1080p HD video recording capabilities, a forward-facing camera for video calling as well as support for T-Mobile’s HSPA+ network.

Running Gingerbread, this HTC manufactured handset is also purportedly rocking HTC Sense, albeit with some myTouch elements.

