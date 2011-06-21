T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide caught out
Remember the T-Mobile myTouch 4G that landed at the end of last year? Sure you do. Well say hello to its new brother, a phone being labelled as the T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide.
The Slide part comes because of its slider QWERTY keyboard (see what they did there?) which it hides away behind a rather shiny looking touchscreen.
Specs are a tad better than last year's myTouch apparently, with some dual-core action coming courtesy of a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
It's also said to have 768MB of RAM, a 3.7-inch WVGA display, an 8-megapixel camera with 1080p HD video recording capabilities, a forward-facing camera for video calling as well as support for T-Mobile’s HSPA+ network.
Running Gingerbread, this HTC manufactured handset is also purportedly rocking HTC Sense, albeit with some myTouch elements.
No official confirmation as of yet but, as always, Pocket-lint will keep you posted.
