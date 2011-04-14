Sony Ericsson Xperia Play available on Three - pricey though

Three has told Pocket-lint that it’s going to be stocking the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play shortly in the UK, for gamers keen to relive their PS One days on the go. Sounds great... until you find the pricing details.

The latest high-end device from Sony Ericsson is available to customers with All-You-Can-Eat data on either The One Plan or on PAYG.

However, those with money to burn are likely to be the only ones opting for the £499 Pay As You Go model. On top of the initial fee, the All in One 15 option costs £15 for 30-days access to all-you-can-eat data, plus 300 any-network minutes and 3,000 texts. The upgraded All in One 25 costs £25 and offers 500 minutes, 3,000 texts and all-you-can-eat data for a 30-day period.

For contract customers, the Xperia Play is available from £35 per month (with an upfront cost of £99 for the handset), or £40 per month (with an upfront cost of £49) on The One Plan with All-You-Can-Eat Data, 2000 anytime, any network minutes, and 5000 texts.

Ouch.

“The Sony Ericsson Xperia Play is an exciting new device that really helps demonstrate the change in the way people want to use their phones. As well as mobile communications, it is about entertainment and gaming and shows how all these things can be combined into just one device. And when you combine these features with a fast 3G network and a generous data allowance, you get a fantastic mobile experience,” says Sylvia Chind, head of Handsets, forgetting that for a considerably smaller outlay you can get plenty of more powerful phones to fuel your gaming addiction.

The PlayStation phone, as it has been dubbed, is currently suffering massive stock storages in the UK following the Japanese earthquake.