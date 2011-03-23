Mozilla talks Firefox 5 for Mobile - tablet version top of wishlist

Mozilla is working on a tablet-optimised version of its mobile browser for the next iteration – Firefox 5 for Mobile, Pocket-lint can confirm.

As Mozilla puts the final touches to its Android version of the Firefox 4 for Mobile browser (due to be formally released at the end of March), principal product manager Thomas Arend has told Pocket-lint some of the ideas we can look forward to for the next version of the browser:

“We are working on a optimised version for the tablet, and honeycomb,” Arend said during a one-to-one chat illustrating some of the new features of the, about to be released, Firefox 4 for Mobile.

Acknowledging that the company’s current offering isn’t as good as it could be, Arend told us that the non-profit making organisation has plans to fix that.

Other features likely to get a look in are an even faster browser experience and a stronger focus on using the phone or tablet's hardware to accelerate browsing the web.

“We have some really cool ideas that we want to develop,” Arend teased.

When’s that likely to happen? Well, while it will be some time before we get to play with the new browser ourselves, Arend tells us that they are to start working on it next week.

Exciting times.