Pocket-lint gets new look in 2011
No, you’re not going mad – Pocket-lint has changed, getting a new lick of paint since you last visited.
Out is the grey colour scheme and in is a new white one, hopefully making everything easier to read and our fantastic images “pop" out of the page.
We’ve tested the new design on as many browsers (desktop and mobile) as we can, but you know what it’s like – there is always something that never goes quite according to plan.
If you’re experiencing issues or a rogue icon appearing somewhere you're least expecting it, please let us know and we will get it fixed ASAP.
If you’re using the new Internet Explorer 9, we’ve added some treats for you as well. You’ll be able to zip over to our news, reviews, features, and podcast areas via the “tasks panel” from your task bar, as well as our Twitter and Facebook feeds, and we’ve improved the favicon so it looks lush (yes we’ve just said "lush").
Enjoy!
