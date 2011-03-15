T-Mobile Sidekick back from the dead

Before the iPhone was the hipsters' phone of choice (for hipsters, read sheep's) there was the T-Mobile Sidekick. And now, nine years after the original landed, T-Mobile has announced details of the Sidekick 4G - an Android device that it will hope to emulate the success of the original.

The Sidekick was the social media heavy phone that even Vinny Chase, Turtle and the gang used in Entourage (before they all got iPhones, obviously) - such was its coolness.

And it was produced for T-Mobile by Danger Inc (it's actual name was the Danger Hiptop) - a company which lists Google's Andy Rubin as one of its founders.

So it's perhaps no surprise to see the Sidekick re-imagined under the Android banner - although it's fairly obvious from the fairly mediocre specs that T-Mobile now sees the Sidekick as a budget friendly, teen-aimed device.

The phone, which has been produced by Samsung, has a 3.5-inch display and is powered by Android 2.2 (Froyo) and a 1GHz Cortex A8 Hummingbird processor.

It has front and rear cameras (3-megapixel for the main one), a five row QWERTY slider keyboard (complete with Smiley button), and packs some funky colours too (like bright pink). It comes loaded to the brim with social network, media and messaging features, so youngsters will be able to keep up with their chums at all times, as well as keeping up with all the latest fads.

Dale Sohn, president of Samsung Mobile, said, "We are proud that T-Mobile selected Samsung to help create the next-generation Sidekick and carry the iconic Sidekick brand and device to the next level. Samsung redesigned the new Sidekick 4G with our best-in-class hardware, combined with T-Mobile's 4G network speeds, the Android operating system, and unique messaging and entertainment features, to make this a perfect match for both loyal Sidekick fans and new Sidekick owners."

It's due out "later this spring" and Stateside Sidekick fans can sign up for more information now.