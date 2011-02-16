  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Indoor GPS to become reality in 2012

|
Pocket-lint Indoor GPS to become reality in 2012
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Ever been in a shopping centre and wondered where a certain shop is? Thought so, well one company is trying to solve that problem by creating indoor GPS thanks to some clever software, some new hardware, and existing hardware in your phone already.

Called SIRF Walk, the indoor positioning system uses a phone's accelerometer, gyroscope and even barometer to work out your movements once you’ve stepped out of satellite view and into a building.

The idea is that if navigation companies like TomTom, CoPilot, or Google stored building schematics then the technology would be able to tell you’re on the fourth floor of a building; based on how many steps you took inside the building, thanks to the accelerometer; and then how high you are, based on information from the barometer.

“The idea is that you’ll be able to navigate inside,” Raj Gawera, VP Marketing for CSR, the company behind the technology, explained to Pocket-lint in a briefing at Mobile World Congress.

Those thinking that they'll be able to easily trick the system or that it will get confused by moving around in your bag or your pocket should stop says the company “We can work out context,” Gawera told us "There is some really smart processing going on to combat the phone's movements."

While the technology is ready now, well apart from a few refinements, the big hold up is likely to be the inside mapping data, something Gawera doesn't think will be a problem as companies are already "landrushing" to get our world's inside space charted.

The new technology is expected to go to manufacturers by the end of the year, which theoretically means we could see this technology in commercial products for 2012.

Which handsets? CSR wouldn’t confirm, however it did let us know that it is working with Nokia, Samsung, LG, and BlackBerry.  

PopularIn Phones
  1. Asus Zenfone 5 review: The mid-price phone to take Asus to the big time?
  2. O2 Family Plan puts up to 20 connections on the same bill with massive discounts for all
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  4. The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for July 2018
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colours leaked, but not one of them gold or yellow
  1. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  2. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
  3. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  4. Compare the best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for July 2018
  5. Super-charged Honor 10 GT with 8GB and GPU Turbo feature is real
Comments