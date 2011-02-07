Xperia Play launching April, say Orange and T-Mobile

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, teased by Sony Ericsson during the Superbowl in the US on Sunday, will be coming to Orange and T-Mobile in the UK April-time, Pocket-lint can confirm.

The news comes as Vodafone and O2 also confirmed that they will be stocking the new Android-powered gaming handset shortly.

However, rather than simply state that they will be stocking it at some time in the future, Orange and T-Mobile have gone on the record giving us an April launch date.

It means UK operator Three will be the only major player not stocking the phone, although, we suspect that won’t be for long:

“We are very excited by Sony Ericsson’s announcement,” was all we could get out of our usual man in the know at the company, refusing to say any more for the time being.

The Xperia Play, previously dubbed the PlayStation Phone, will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress on Sunday 13 February at around 6pm GMT. Pocket-lint will be in attendance and will be reporting back.

The smartphone will come with a new PlayStation powered app that should massively boost Android’s gaming credentials.

The news confirms what we reported would be the case back in December when we reported that the Xperia Play would be announced at MWC and launched in April.

