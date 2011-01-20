Who wants a white iPhone when you can get a see-thru one

While the world continues to wait for the white iPhone 4 to be launched, one fan of the Apple phone has taken the iPhone 4’s case to the next level, and instead of making his own white version or even pink offering made a see-through one instead.

Probably not one to be tried at home, the new case mod places you all the iPhone’s innards on show.

Unfortunately Apple never designed the iPhone 4’s insides to be seen so you don’t exactly see much, but still, for those who like to show what’s behind the curtain this might be the case you’ve been after - you just never knew it until now.

We especially like (not) the screen bleed that can be seen from the back when the device is on - classy.

Thanks Richard