  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Froyo landing on Three and T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S handsets

|
  Froyo landing on Three and T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S handsets

This is a bit of news that would have been a lot cooler a week ago. You know, before Gingerbread came a knocking.

But, with Samsung umming and arring over whether Android 2.3 will be hitting the Galaxy S, the news that Froyo is at least landing for Three and T-Mobile customers will serve as some sort of consolation.

The update brings with it, amongst other things:

- Google Maps with Navigation: GPS navigation system with voice guidance
- Adobe Flash Player 10.1: Allow the web browser to make full use of the whole web
- Setup Wizard: Quickly customize the GALAXY S and access networks with ease
- Home Screen/Menu Preview and Edit : Preview by pinch-zoom
- Search in-Browser: Google, Translate, Wikipedia, Dictionary

Android updates are never as straight forward as they seem though, and there has already been reports of issues with the T-Mobile update.

Some users are not seeing the update on Kies, and others have witnessed error messages during the process.

It's therefore worth taking a look at the T-Mobile forums before you update to get some advice and to see how others have fared.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Huawei P20 and P20 Pro specs, release date and price: Everything you need to know
  2. Huawei P20 Pro initial review: Shooting for the camera phone crown
  3. HTC could embrace notch after all, with HTC U12 Life
  4. Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live, watch it right here
  5. OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
  1. Get free Bose QC35 II headphones with Huawei P20 pre-orders
  2. Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals and prices: All the pre-order offers
  3. OnePlus 6 leak shows phone's textured (maybe wooden) back
  4. Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: Stepping up a gear
  5. Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal

Comments