  Froyo landing on Three and T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S handsets

This is a bit of news that would have been a lot cooler a week ago. You know, before Gingerbread came a knocking.

But, with Samsung umming and arring over whether Android 2.3 will be hitting the Galaxy S, the news that Froyo is at least landing for Three and T-Mobile customers will serve as some sort of consolation.

The update brings with it, amongst other things:

- Google Maps with Navigation: GPS navigation system with voice guidance

- Adobe Flash Player 10.1: Allow the web browser to make full use of the whole web

- Setup Wizard: Quickly customize the GALAXY S and access networks with ease

- Home Screen/Menu Preview and Edit : Preview by pinch-zoom

- Search in-Browser: Google, Translate, Wikipedia, Dictionary

Android updates are never as straight forward as they seem though, and there has already been reports of issues with the T-Mobile update.

Some users are not seeing the update on Kies, and others have witnessed error messages during the process.

It's therefore worth taking a look at the T-Mobile forums before you update to get some advice and to see how others have fared.