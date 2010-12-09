Froyo landing on Three and T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S handsets
This is a bit of news that would have been a lot cooler a week ago. You know, before Gingerbread came a knocking.
But, with Samsung umming and arring over whether Android 2.3 will be hitting the Galaxy S, the news that Froyo is at least landing for Three and T-Mobile customers will serve as some sort of consolation.
The update brings with it, amongst other things:
- Google Maps with Navigation: GPS navigation system with voice guidance
- Adobe Flash Player 10.1: Allow the web browser to make full use of the whole web
- Setup Wizard: Quickly customize the GALAXY S and access networks with ease
- Home Screen/Menu Preview and Edit : Preview by pinch-zoom
- Search in-Browser: Google, Translate, Wikipedia, Dictionary
Android updates are never as straight forward as they seem though, and there has already been reports of issues with the T-Mobile update.
Some users are not seeing the update on Kies, and others have witnessed error messages during the process.
It's therefore worth taking a look at the T-Mobile forums before you update to get some advice and to see how others have fared.
