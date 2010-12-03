Griffin adds Apple power ups

Phone chargers are boring right?

Yep, we all agree on that. But are they as boring as running out of battery on a long train journey, or half way up the motorway. Or worse, when you're at your Auntie Edna's for Christmas nibbles with relatives that you really wish you didn't know, let alone be related to.

So enough with your boring jibes, and listen up as we tell you about some rather nifty charging solutions just announced by iDevice accessory guru Griffin.

First up is the USB Reserve Power. You've probably seen a device like this before, where you pre-charge it in advance and then let your smartphone suck its life-force when you're out and about. But have you ever seen one looking so swanky? Nope, didn't think so.

Next is the PowerBlock Universal Micro adaptor, that is compact enough to carry about and allows you to charge any USB powered device. It's Energy Star certified too, so you needn't worry about wasting energy.

Finally is the PowerBlock Plus, which helps you make the most out of your precious wall sockets. You'll get a USB to Apple dock cable, and the device also lets you plug in any other mains powered machine as well. It has enough amps to charge your iPad, as well as working with your iPhone or iPod as well.

All of these power options are available now, priced at £34.99 for the USB Reserve Power, £9.99 for the PowerBlock Micro and £24.99 for the PowerBlock Plus.

You can also buy a bundle with the Micro thrown in with Griffin's car charging PowerJolt and a USB to dock lead. That'll cost you £29.99.