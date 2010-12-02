  Beat the cold and stay connected with GloveTips

This cold snap is a real pain the bum.

It's not like when you were a kid and the sight of a fresh covering of the white stuff hyped up your excitement levels to 11, as you contemplated all the snow-based fun you could have.

Now, it simply means that it will be difficult to get into work, your heating bill will rocket, and you won't be able to use your smartphone with your big gloves on.

And whilst there are capacitive touchscreen friendly gloves out there, they are neither cheap nor all that thick - and this weather definitely calls for some seriously thick glove-action.

But GloveTips has a solution, a do-it-yourself kit that you can add to your favourite mitts.

The tips are conductive, soft, metallic tips that you simply add to the fingers that you use on your current gloves. The tips are wired to conductive fabric pads via silver threads, which are hidden away inside your gloves.

For $19.99 you'll get three tips as well as the threads and pads that go with them.