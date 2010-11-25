  London Underground to get mobile coverage in time for Olympics

Mobile coverage will be available across the entire London Underground network in times for the 2012 Olympics, according to a report of Mobile Magazine.

The report states that a £150 million deal between TfL and the big four networks is "just weeks away" and that Boris Johnson has given his backing to the scheme.

The tube network will be both 2G and 3G and there should be signal not only in the stations, but in the tunnels as well as a result of repeaters being placed along them.

A TfL spokeswoman said: "TfL and the Mayor of London are currently in discussion with mobile phone operators and other suppliers about the potential provision of mobile phone services on the deep tube network. Given the financial pressures on TfL's budgets any solution would need to be funded through mobile operators with no cost to fare or taxpayers. Discussions are ongoing."

It is thought that both Thales and Huawei have thrown their hats in in terms of keeping the system running, but it is also understood that London taxes will be required to maintain the platform.