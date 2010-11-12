UK phone operators turn down Palm Pre 2

The Palm Pre 2 is to go on sale in the UK, SIM-free and costing £399. But, if you are holding out to see if any of the major UK operators will be stocking the phone, allowing you to get it on contract, don’t hold your breath.

Pocket-lint has spoken with all the major UK mobile phone carriers, asking them whether or not they have any plans to stock the new phone from HP, and all have come back with comments basically saying “no”.

“We have no plans to stock it at the moment”, a spokesman from Orange told us.

Three is also following suit: “No, there are no plans to range the Palm Pre 2 at this time.”

Vodafone, who’s sister company SFR are stocking it exclusively in France aren’t having any of it in the UK. It had a similar statement to give us: “We don’t plan to feature the device in the UK range”.

Even O2, who’ve previously stocked Palm handsets and made a big fuss of grabbing the exclusivity in the UK for the original Palm in 2009, isn’t interested.

"The Palm Pre Two will not be available on O2. We offer a range of the best handsets through our product portfolio and regularly review this to ensure it continues to meet the demands of our customers”, the company told Pocket-lint. "We’ve always offered our customers a choice of experiences when they come to buy a new phone and we were excited to add webOS and the Palm Pre to our range. We’re still fans of webOS - the Palm Pre Plus and Palm Pixi Plus are available from us today - but won’t be taking the Palm Pre Two”.

The news is likely to be a massive blow to Palm’s new owner HP, especially if it is hoping the new model will allow the company to turn around the ailing fortunes of its new acquisition.

Ouch.

