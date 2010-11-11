All the colours of the PAYG rainbow

We've already taken you through the best smartphones on PAYG as well as the top budget PAYG handsets, but what if you're after something a little bit different? The colour of your phone might be the very last thing that you consider when shopping for a new handset, or you might not even consider it all. However, for many people it can be the clincher that steers them away from one mobile and towards another. That's why we've taken a technicolour stroll through the Internet to find a selection of mobiles in every shade imaginable (well, almost).





If you're the kind of gal (or guy) that likes to have their gadgetry in garish girly tones, then pink is the colour for you. This eye-poppingly bright handset from Nokia sports a QWERTY keyboard and also rounds up all your IM clients in one handy place. It's also excellent for updating your social networks and keeping up to date with what your pals are up to, all from your home screen. Chuck in an MP3 player and a 2-megapixel camera and this phone covers all the bases, including the bright pink one.







If you want a phone that cheers you up every time you look at it, why not opt for one in sunshine yellow? As well as the canary-coloured finish, this tiny phone from Samsung boasts touchscreen operation along with an MP3 player and a 2-megapixel camera. It also has 50MB of built-in memory which can be upgraded to 8GB with an external microSD card. Sadly, it doesn't have 3G or Wi-Fi support, but it does offer Bluetooth connectivity and at just £39.95, it's one of the cheapest phones in this roundup.

While some might be content to walk around with a bright pink phone, others may be comfortable with a slightly more sedate purple mobile. The Nokia 6700 Slide has 3G support and is also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera, with a dedicated snapper button and built-in editing software. You can also group all of your social networks together, so that you can save precious time when updating your Facebook status or checking out the latest tweets. The purple version is exclusive to Vodafone and will set you back £100.







Kitted out with a Walkman-branded music player, this handset is great for music fans, and even better if you want your phone to stand out from the crowd. It's got a 2-megapixel camera along with a 5MB internal memory and up to 16GB if you get yourself a microSD card. The snowy coloured Spiro also sports Bluetooth connectivity along with WAP, a selection of built-in games and video capture capability. This phone is whiter than white, although it could end up looking a little grubby after a while.







The tiny Xperia X10 will appeal to avid Facebook and Twitter users as it's home to the Timescape function which gathers all your social networking, missed calls and texts into one handy place. Along with a 5-megapixel camera, the zesty handset also sports Wi-Fi and 3G and a scratch-resistant touchscreen. Powered by Android 2.1, the phone enables you to customise the home screen and also includes a music player along with 128MB of built-in memory which can, of course, be expanded with the help of a microSD card.





If you really can't abide brightly coloured phones and you want to stick to the classic, then a chic, black handset is probably the way to go. The C3300 has been built to make social networking as pain-free as possible, so you can access your Facebook and Twitter accounts with just one tap of the touchscreen. The large screen is also ideal for gaming and for checking out your snaps that you've taken using the 1.3-megapixel camera. What's more, it's got a a built-in MP3 player and it's fully hooked up with 3G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

We may have already covered the purple base with the Nokia 6700 Slide, but if you want something a little more subtle then BlackBerry's violet 8520 Curve may be the one for you. The floral-hued handset lets you chat instantly with your friends (as long as they're similarly equipped, BlackBerry-wise) and you can even create chat groups if you want to talk to more than one person at a time. To do all this, you'll need to sign up for the BlackBerry Internet Service (£5 for 30 days), which Vodafone is offering for free until 30 June 2011. The Curve also boasts social networking apps along with a music player with dedicated function buttons.







LG's true blue Pop handset houses a big 3-inch touchscreen that almost entirely covers the phone's fascia. The generous screen size makes it an ideal choice for those that intend to do a lot of web browsing. Along with a music player and a 3-megapixel camera, the phone also has WMA video playback capability. Although it's decidedly blue, the Pop is also somewhat green (bear with us), thanks to its eco-friendly credentials that include an energy-efficient charger that cuts power consumption.

Those that don't want to opt for bright purple or white might consider a classy, silver finish to be a good alternative. The silvery LG Optimus sports a large 3-inch touchscreen, along with a 3.15-megapixel camera and built-in GPS for when you get lost. This shiny Android handset has also got plenty of other features to keep you interested including a 130MB internal memory that's upgradable to 32GB with a microSD card, along with a music player and an accelerometer to automatically switch the screen between portrait and landscape.

If you really want to make an impact with your phone, then fiery red is the way to go. HTC's affordable smartphone obliges with its tasteful, dark red paint job. Along with a 3.2-inch capacitive touchscreen, you'll be treated to an impressive 5-megapixel snapper complete with LED flash as well as all the latest features that come hand in hand with Android 2.1, along with access to the Android Market app store. The Wildfire also comes preloaded with 3's All in One add-on which sets you up with 100 minutes, 500MB internet and 3000 texts, all lasting for 30 days.

So which is your favourite colour of the lot and what are the phones that you'd like to see come to PAYG deals and with what colours? Let us know in the comments below.

