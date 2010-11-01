  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

iLie in: Unexpected extra hour in bed due to iPhone bug

|
  iLie in: Unexpected extra hour in bed due to iPhone bug
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite

If you are an iPhone user, the chances are that you're not up early enough to be reading this story.

And that's because a similar bug that plagued antipodean iPhone users when their clocks changed in September has hit European users, albeit in the reverse manner.

Although the iPhone's clock has no problems auto-adjusting to the changes of the clock, the alarm function is having difficulties keeping track of time.

There have been numerous reports that alarms that were pre-set, especially recurring ones, have been going off an hour later than they should have done.

In Australia and New Zealand the problem apparently corrected itself after a while, which isn't really all that helpful if you've got a Mr Slate-style boss just waiting to pounce if you're even a minute late.

The general suggestion seems to be to delete all alarms on your phone, and create individual ones each day, and forget about recurring ones for now - a fix should come with iOS 4.2.

Or, leave it be and have a nice lie-in each day, courtesy of Apple. Your choice.

Did your iPhone alarm fail you after the change back to Standard Time? How did your other gadgets cope? Use the comments below to fill us in.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments