It's not just Apple who is 'Appy: Android apps hit 100,000

|
It's not just Apple who is 'Appy: Android apps hit 100,000
The Android Market has crashed through the 100,000 barrier, doubling the amount of apps available to its users in just 6 months.

Launched almost exactly 2 years ago (with premium apps added in February 2009), the number has risen significantly over the last year.

By March 2009 there were 2300 apps and this had risen to 20,000 by December 2009. But 2010 has been the boom year for Android, with a five fold increase already.

The 100,000 milestone was announced, you guessed it, via Twitter by the AndroidDev team.

Meanwhile, and no less significant, is the fact that Microsoft has hit the 1000 mark for Windows Phone 7 apps - just 3 weeks after it officially opened and just days after the first WP7 handsets went on sale in the UK.

Although both platforms are still well short of Apple's 250,000 - 300,000 app estimate (250,000 were officially recorded by August this year) the landmarks will have the chaps from 1 Infinite Loop peering over their shoulders with more than a hint of concern.

Apple may still be the app king, but there are a couple of young princes waiting in the wings with their eyes on the throne.

