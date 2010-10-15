Diamond-encrusted iPhone: Yours for £5 million

Behold, the world's most expensive mobile phone - the Stuart Hughes designed £5 million iPhone that's just dripping with bling.

In total, there are over 500 individual flawless cut diamonds, weighing in at over 100-carats in total. Wherever Hughes could put a diamond, he pretty much has. The edges are covered, the Apple logo is covered and even the home button is covered - by two interchangeable diamonds; a single cut 7.4-carat pink diamond and a rare 8-carat single cut flawless diamond. These two alone are worth in excess of £4 million.

Liverpool-based Hughes (insert your own stereotype Scouser nicks phone/diamonds joke here) was commissioned to make two of of these bad boys by a super-rich Australian businessman.

He said: "It was a fantastic challenge and I am really pleased with the end result - the phones look superb.

"Phones are so popular at the moment and this is the ultimate design for one. It was a very exciting project. The diamonds are rare and difficult to source, stones like that usually have a very long history.

"It is amazing that someone is prepared to spend £5 million on a phone, I doubt it will get used because it is worth so much money".

The blingy-phones come in a box made from a single 7kg block of granite, lined with Nubuck top grain leather.

Pimped up Apple devices aren't a new phenomenon. In fact, Stuart Hughes has previous. He once created a £130,000 solid gold iPad as well as a £1.92 million iPhone 3GS.