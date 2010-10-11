  Palm Pre 2 turns up on French operator's website

Palm is supposedly about to launch the Palm Pre 2, according to French operator SFR.

Clearly spreading the news ahead of any official Palm Pre 2 launch, if you believe Google translate, the Palm Pre 2 will have a, "flatter screen and more refined design" than the current model, but still the same overall looks.

New to the table will be a 1GHz processor, 512 MB of internal memory and webOS 2.0, claims the operator.

According to SFR, you'll get, "Une interface plus intuitive pour plus de rapidité" - a faster more intuitive interface - and if that wasn't enough to make you say yes, Palm will be treating us to a revamped and improved app store.

Have SFR jumped the gun? Let us know what you think in the comments below