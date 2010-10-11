  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Pimp-a-phone with the Modu T modular mobile

|
  Pimp-a-phone with the Modu T modular mobile

In the the shadow of the Windows Phone 7 launch, Modu Mobile has revealed a new Brew-based handset, called the Modu T.

On its own the Modu appears to be rather un-inspiring, however with the introduction of a few add-ons it takes on a completely different aspect. The selling point with the Modu phone is that you can modify it through various modular accessories - hopefully providing that all-important little something for everyone.

A 5-megapixel casing will let you "camerafy" it, whilst a add-on QWERTY keyboard will let you "textify" it - there's plenty of other mod-ons ranging from an exercise armband to a combo speaker dock, all using the super-clever -fy play on words.

The Modu T, apparently the world's lightest touchscreen phone, may well be given a Android injection in the form of the Modu W some time in the future. Something which will get Android fans' pulses racing.

We'll be sure to let you know about the Android variant as soon as we get details.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. You can now gift unused data on your EE plan to family members
  3. Apple might unveil iOS 12 with new digital health tools at WWDC 2018
  4. Lenovo will debut Z5 smartphone with no notch or bezels on 5 June
  5. Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS review: In pole position?
  1. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  2. Claim a free Kodak photo printer with select Sony, Huawei and LG phones from O2
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 is a 6.21-inch monster, with iPhone X looks and dual-frequency GPS
  4. Motorola One Power leaks shows a notch and Android One in force
  5. Microsoft Surface Phone back on the cards; Windows 10 on ARM, Snapdragon 850 SoC
Comments