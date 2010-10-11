  1. Home
2000 apps for Windows Phone 7?

|
2000 Windows Phone 7 apps at launch, that's the extent of what the new Microsoft OS will offer the paying public when the phones start hitting the shop shelves, according to a recent leak

If they're all of a decent quality, this number of apps should be more than enough for users to munch through and compares favourably to both Android and the iPhone's launch number - although in fairness WP7 is building on previous Windows Phone OSes

The news comes from an Engadget source, who's also sent through a helpful picture from a Three document, showing a Windows 7 phone (possibly a Samsung handset) between a Samsung Europa and what looks to be a BlackBerry Torch.

On top of this there's also a date shown for the launch of the new Windows Phone 7 handset, showing as the 21 October.

However, with the announcement just hours away, your best bet might be to sit back and relax - as granny Pocket-lint used to say: patience is a virtue.

Are 2000 apps enough? Let us know your thought in the comments below.

