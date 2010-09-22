All major UK networks to carry Windows Phone 7 handsets

Launch day for Windows Phone 7 is rapidly approaching (revealed to be 11 October by Pocket-lint) and details are hitting us thick and fast. To be honest, though, the latest is not quite as unexpected as others: All UK network providers will be ranging WP7 handsets.

Orange, O2, Vodafone, Three and T-Mobile have all opted to carry handsets that feature Microsoft's new OS. Additionally, Carphone Warehouse and Phones4U are to stock devices from day one.

“Following our announcement at Mobile World Congress that Orange will be our lead partner, it is wonderful now to have all of the UK’s network operators supporting the launch of Windows Phone 7," said Alex Reeve, Director, Mobile Business Group, Microsoft UK. "This means we can provide network choice and also a range of phones across networks for customers to choose from, all with the power of Windows Phone 7. We are thrilled to be working in partnership with these major industry players."

The only network operator yet to announce its intentions is Virgin Media, although Pocket-lint would be very surprised if it doesn't jump on-board too.

UPDATE: Pocket-lint has just spoken to Virgin Media, who had this to say on the matter: "We're always reviewing our handset range to ensure we can cater for a broad range of customers. With the huge popularity of high-end handsets such as those based on Android and BlackBerry, we'll certainly be looking at what Windows Phone 7 handsets could bring to our customers in the future."

Will you be considering a Windows Phone 7 handset? Let us know in the comments below...