T-Mobile myTouch HD details unearthed

What seems to be a sales and marketing document has hit the net, detailing exactly what we (or, at least, the US) can expect from the T-Mobile myTouch HD when it launches later this year.

Sporting a front-mounted camera for video calling, Android 2.2 (Froyo) OS, 4GB of internal memory (8GB of external, card included), and a 1GHz Dual processor, the HSDPA+ (4G) handset is a marked step up from the 3G version of the phone - itself updated earlier this year.

Its video calling abilities will, reportedly, be available over 3G, HSDPA+ or Wi-Fi (already a step ahead of the iPhone), and a rear-mounted 5-megapixel camera is also highlighted in the leaked document.

It's unclear at the moment whether this sales sheet is the real deal. However, TmoNews.com, who acquired it from one of its "ninjas", claims "we certainly don’t question our source".

Price and actual release date are still up in the air. As is whether this device will ever make it to the UK, although that depends on a 4G network being unleashed in the country.

Looking good? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...