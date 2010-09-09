ARM makes smartphone processing 5x faster
ARM has unveiled the latest weapon in its Arm-oury (geddit?) by announcing that the 2.5GHz ARM Cortex-A15 MPCore chip is good to go.
The next-gen chip boasts speeds up to five times faster than its predecessors, but with a similar eco-footprint.
This could mean super-speedy smartphones are on there way, although the chip is more likely to be used in tablets, netbooks or even internet enabled set top boxes.
The A15 has full compatibility with all of the other Cortex-A processors which means it should play nicely with Android, Adobe Flash, Java SE, JavaFX, Linux, Microsoft Windows Embedded Compact 7 and Symbian.
Jim McGregor, chief technology strategist at In-Stat explained how, as we become more reliant on mobile data, the hardware needed to support this demand needs to advance:
"The operational and economic benefits of cloud computing will transform the high-tech industry over the next decade. Everything from the handheld devices to the network infrastructure will require more performance and efficiency to handle the increasing amounts of information that will emerge from the use of remote resources."
"ARM has been at the core of the mobile industry and the Cortex-A15 MPCore and accompanying technologies extends the potential for this highly efficient and flexible architecture to other applications critical to our connected world."
The A15 chip is a result of a combined effort between ARM, Samsung, ST Ericsson and Texas Instruments.
For more information, and detailed specifics, visit ARM.com.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- What is Apple Pay, how does it work, and how do you set it up?
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
Comments