EXCLUSIVE: Windows Phone 7 launching 11 October

Multiple sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to Pocket-lint that Microsoft will launch its new mobile operating system, Windows Phone 7, on 11 October 2010.

Pocket-lint has learnt that the Redmond-based company will use New York as the global stage for the launch, which will be beamed around the world.

Although none of our sources were prepared to be named, all are senior figures within the industry that we know and trust.

Windows Phone 7 handsets will be then be available later in the month, one of the sources confirmed.

Microsoft first announced at Mobile World Congress 2010 that it was creating a new mobile operating system to take on Apple and Google. Since then, the company has never announced a date for the launch of the OS, or the devices that are launching alongside it.

Although it has previously confirmed that Asus, Dell, HTC, LG, and Samsung are all launch partners.

The news follows a previous Pocket-lint source that the OS would be launched early October:

"I'm told WP7 will be announced officially in early October. The exact date will have to come from Microsoft", our source has told us at the time.

A number of handsets have turned up recently, with the LG E900 even officially aired at IFA in Berlin, Germany at the beginning of the month.

We phoned Microsoft for comment and got the following:

"We do not comment on rumour or speculation"

We will keep you posted.

Windows Phone 7, Apple OS, Android or something else? Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below...