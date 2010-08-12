  1. Home
Griffin RoadTrip cradles your Apple baby

Griffin has released its second generation RoadTrip accessory for the iPhone and iPod, making it easier for you to tune in your, er, tunes when you're driving around.

The RoadTrip 6235 features SmartScan technology, meaning that you should get the clearest radio reception, and it also has Griffin's exclusive up front controls to improve fingertip control so you won't have to fiddle about too much.

The flexible steel neck docking station also plugs straight into your motor's 12v socket, so that you can listen to all of your favourite music without killing your battery.

If your car doesn't support auxiliary input then this could be the easiest way to get your iTunes music rocking through your car stereo.

The Griffin RoadTrip 6235 is available from Tesco now and will set you back £59.99.

