EXCLUSIVE: Vodafone BlackBerry Torch inbound

BlackBerry has confirmed that it will be launching the new BlackBerry Torch in the UK, however it has also said that we will have to wait for further announcements to come.

But guess what dear readers, Pocket-lint doesn't like you having to wait so can tell you exclusively that Vodafone has confirmed that it will be stocking the handset in the UK in the coming weeks.

The new phone, which sports a touchscreen and QWERTY keyboard that slides out, was formally announced as an AT&T exclusive available immediately in the US, according to BlackBerry makers RIM.

We've reached out to O2 and Orange for comment to see if they will be stocking the handset. So far O2 has told Pocket-lint that it doesn't currently have any announcements on whether it will be stocking the new handset.

We will keep you posted.

RIM has confirmed that the handset will be available in the next couple of weeks.

UPDATE: Vodafone has now created a dedicated site for the new handset https://blackberry.vodafone.co.uk/torch