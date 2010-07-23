Free bumper for your iPhone 4: There's an app for that

Apple has revealed its plan for the free bumper scheme - a designated app that is now available in the App Store.

You'll need an iPhone 4 to get the app - but then again why would you be bothering with the process if you haven't got one?

Once you're in the app, you have to sign in using your iTunes or Apple account and then it's just a case (a case -geddit?) of selecting the bumper or third party offering that you want.

If you bought your iPhone 4 before 23 July then you've got until 22 August to make use of the offer, or otherwise you get 30-days from the date of purchase. The final date for making a claim is 30 September.

If you've already bought a bumper, you can get your refund by simply taking it to the Apple Store along with a receipt. We spoke to an Apple staff member previously who stated that you'd get a new bumper to replace your current one.

It looks as if it is possible to get the app working in the UK, but actually completing a successful application is another story. We think that you would have had to register your iPhone 4 with Apple so it can check your details against your Apple or iTunes ID.

Our advice: Get on iTunes and register your iPhone 4 if you haven't already done so.

In the meantime, if you are able to get the app and sort our your free bumper then please let us know using the comments below.