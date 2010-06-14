Amplicom PowerTel: Claims to have loudest ringer in the retirement home

If you're hard of hearing, work in a noisy environment or just want to annoy the hell out of fellow commuters on the train then the Amplicom PowerTel M6000 may just be the handset for you.

With a ring tone of up to 100dB's there will be no excuse for not picking up your phone because you've failed to hear it ring. Even the vibrate is described as "bone rattling". The amplification is also very loud, up to 30dB which can be activated with one touch of a button.

The phone would be ideal for elderly relatives as it has a “man down” fall detector and a hidden “SOS” panic button. There's also room to store five emergency call numbers and eight speed dials. It's also hearing aid compatible.

The PowerTel M6000 is available here and costs £119.99 SIM free.