Amplicom PowerTel: Claims to have loudest ringer in the retirement home
If you're hard of hearing, work in a noisy environment or just want to annoy the hell out of fellow commuters on the train then the Amplicom PowerTel M6000 may just be the handset for you.
With a ring tone of up to 100dB's there will be no excuse for not picking up your phone because you've failed to hear it ring. Even the vibrate is described as "bone rattling". The amplification is also very loud, up to 30dB which can be activated with one touch of a button.
The phone would be ideal for elderly relatives as it has a “man down” fall detector and a hidden “SOS” panic button. There's also room to store five emergency call numbers and eight speed dials. It's also hearing aid compatible.
The PowerTel M6000 is available here and costs £119.99 SIM free.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
Comments