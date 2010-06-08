T-Mobile latest to join iPhone 4 frenzy

T-Mobile has just confirmed that it will be stocking the Apple iPhone 4, making it the fourth operator to do so in the UK, and the first time the company has stocked any generation of the Apple phone (officially).

The company hasn't yet confirmed pricing for the handset or the plans it will offer.

"T-Mobile UK will launch iPhone 4, the thinnest smartphone in the world, with the highest resolution display ever built into a phone. Further information on launch timings, pricing and tariff plans will be revealed in due course", reads the statement issued by the company.

The news means that 3 and Virgin Media are currently the only big time operators not to be stocking the new device when it launches on the 24 June. However, when we asked them, 3's "no comment" and VM's "we are in talks with Apple" leads us to believe that they will both make announcements soon. It certainly makes sense for Virgin Media, as it uses T-Mobile's network.

