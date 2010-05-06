  Best Buy UK breaks records on first weekend

Best Buy finally opened its first store in the UK last Friday, and the company is hailing it as a great success. The electronics superstore in Thurrock, Essex broke the brand's opening weekend record for volume of sales.

A number of bargains on offer over the weekend will certainly have contributed to the success, as the shop discounted several fancied items and laid on entertainment in order to attract custom. Notable slashed prices included selling black Wii consoles for £99 a pop and Toshiba 32-inch LCD TVs (the 32AV615) for an amazing £179.99 each.

The store also put Samsung's step-up 40-inch 3DTV (UE40C8000) on sale for a penny short of two grand.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Best Buy Branded Operations, was extremely happy with the performance of the company's first British store: "I’m delighted to announce that the first three days of our opening weekend in Thurrock have been confirmed as the biggest ever opening weekend for a Best Buy store anywhere in the world by volume of sales", he said. "Everyone on the Best Buy team is thrilled with the start of this new chapter in Best Buy’s story".

Two other stores will open in the UK in June, in Hedge End, Southampton, and Merry Hill in the West Midlands. Start queuing now if you want to snaffle a bargain.