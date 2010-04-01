Ofcom wants cheaper calls for mobile phone users
Ofcom has recommended new plans to lower the cost of calling a mobile phone from a landline from 2011.
The new plans will see the price of a call drop from around 4.3p per minute today, to 0.5p per minute by 2015.
"The consultation proposes slashing mobile termination rates, which are the wholesale charges that operators make to connect calls to each others’ networks", says the regulator in a statement.
It believes doing so would lead to cheaper calls to mobiles for the 32.7 million UK homes and businesses with a landline. The proposals will also mean that both landline and mobile operators have more flexibility in designing competitive call packages, promoting competition for the benefit of consumers, said Ofcom.
According to Ofcom, the volume of calls between fixed lines and mobiles in the UK comes to around 20 billion minutes per year, generating termination charges of £860 million per year at the current rate.
Ofcom also notes that the volume of data traffic over mobile networks has increased by 200% over the last year.
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for April 2018
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know
- Meizu launches 15 smartphone series with dual cams, OLED displays and no notches
- LG G7 ThinQ will have dedicated Google Assistant button
- Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
- Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
Comments