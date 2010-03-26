  Geohot claims computer free jailbreak for iPhone, iPod, and iPad

The developer behind the backra1n iPhone/iPod software, that allows you to run unapproved apps on the iPhone, has said that he has come up with a way of allowing people to "Jailbreak" their phones and possibly the soon to be released iPad without the need to connect them to a computer.

In a post titled untethered jailbreak on his blog, that includes a rather confusing video, George Hotz aka geohot, said:

"The jailbreak is all software based, and is as simple to use as blackra1n. It is completely untethered, works on all current tethered models(ipt2, 3gs, ipt3), and will probably work on iPad too".

However the new piece of software isn't available just yet with geohot saying:

"Don't ask about a release date. You won't make it happen any sooner".

While the majority of users happily use their iPhone without attempting to customise it, a large number of people "Jailbreak" their handsets to either get unapproved apps like Google Voice, or merely to be able to unlock their phone so they can use the handset with another carrier that Apple hasn't done a deal with.