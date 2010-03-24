Retro headsets bring back the Eighties to your mobile

Chances are your mobile is your main phone, but a company called Native Union is hoping that you'll still have nostalgia for the older, more traditional handsets of days gone by with the launch of just that. Handsets for your mobile or computer.

There will be four handset designs in total, that plug into your phone or computer via the 3.5mm headphone socket and then automatically route calls through to the new handset rather than your phone.

Starting out at around £50 you'll get a wired version, while spending a bit more, £80, will get you a Bluetooth model that will connect to two devices like your phone and your computer, so you can feel like you're back in the Eighties.

For those wishing to push the boat out completely, and why wouldn't you, there is a Bluetooth handset that doubles as a speaker system when sat in its docking station.

Designed by British designer Michael Young, the MMO4i, as it will be called, can also be used as a conference box when it's not just sitting there looking groovy.

The company has told Pocket-lint that all four handsets will be rolling out in the UK shortly with the MM02 will be available in April and the MM03 and MM04 Bluetooth models will be available in May

Retro.