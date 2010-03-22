AT&T Aero, or the Dell Mini 3 to you and me confirmed

We already knew it was coming (back at CES) however AT&T has just got official with the Dell Aero, or Dell Mini 3 to you and me.

The new Android powered phone will be Dell’s first smartphone available in the US, and will feature a new, custom user interface on top of the Android OS developed by Dell and AT&T.

Dell gave Pocket-lint a sneak peak as to what its new Android skin, called Dell Stage, will look like when the Dell Mini 3i comes to AT&T in the states and then to the rest of the world.

The new interface keeps things clean, however rather like Motorola's Motoblur interface, the homepage and corresponding slides will allow information widgets of the stuff you want to track.

In a mirror image of the iPhone, it looks like Stage will offer four permanent shortcut buttons at the top of the screen, with a grid-like menu for the rest. There also appears to be a search bar allowing you to search the device on the homepage as well.

Dell's VP of small devices said that Dell would be allowing AT&T to customise the phone how it saw fit, but that it would be offering its own version to customers SIM-free in good time.

