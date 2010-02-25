Immersion wants our phones to be even more touchy feely

Immersion, the company that specializes in technologies that make your mobile phone buzz has revealed a new "HD" sensor that promises to give you more feedback than ever before.



Called haptics, the company that already has their technology in over 100 million handsets from makers like Samsung, LG and Nokia, is hoping the latest iteration of its technology will allow developers and manufactures to give even more sensory feedback to how we use our phones in the future.



"Immersion's TouchSense 5000 solution takes haptics to a new level of fidelity by enabling high-definition haptic effects", a spokeswomen for the company told Pocket-lint. "That allows us to increase range, strength and precision".



That increased range, strength and precision means that the new system will allow developers to replicate fine movements of the sensors to give the user the sensation that they are actually interacting with the something other than a touchscreen.



One example is with the haptic feedback, which convinces users they are typing on an old-fashioned typewriter keyboard rather than a touchscreen with no keys at all.



Another example is a game that sees the side of the phone vibrate when something is bounced off it; by isolating the effects to only vibrate the touchscreen rather than the whole phone or device.



Immersion says the new technology will be in handsets by the end of the year.



We will keep you posted.