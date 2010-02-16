  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Sonim XP2 tough phone heels on

|
1/12  
PHOTOS: Sonim XP2 tough phone heels on
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

It's tough, damn tough. That's the claim from Sonim of its latest tough phone, the XP2, announced at Mobile World Congress.

A quick kicking from Pocket-lint later and we can vouch for the claim. It actually managed to break the table we smashed it against. Yes break the table, and laughed in the face of the heel of our boot.

We've requested a test unit to really go to town on when we get back to the UK.

In the meantime, specs read something along the lines of 3G connectivity, GPS and a waterproof outer shell made from hardened rubber, fibreglass and nylon, a 2-inch display protected by 1.5mm of scratch resistant Gorilla glass and a GORE-TEX covered speaker.

The Sonim XP2.10 Spirit will be in retail stores across Europe next month.

PopularIn Phones
  1. BlackBerry Key2 official, QWERTY phone gets a stylish makeover
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  3. Is this what the new iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone will look like?
  4. BlackBerry Key2 initial review: QWERTY has never looked so good
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  1. Sony Xperia XZ3 could bring dual cameras to a slimmer body
  2. Google Pixel 3 XL pictured with notch in new leaked images
  3. BlackBerry Key2 vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What's the difference?
  4. BlackBerry Key2 launch: Watch the livestream right here
  5. These Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders don't show an in-display fingerprint sensor
Comments