Sonim XP2 tough phone heels on

It's tough, damn tough. That's the claim from Sonim of its latest tough phone, the XP2, announced at Mobile World Congress.

A quick kicking from Pocket-lint later and we can vouch for the claim. It actually managed to break the table we smashed it against. Yes break the table, and laughed in the face of the heel of our boot.

We've requested a test unit to really go to town on when we get back to the UK.

In the meantime, specs read something along the lines of 3G connectivity, GPS and a waterproof outer shell made from hardened rubber, fibreglass and nylon, a 2-inch display protected by 1.5mm of scratch resistant Gorilla glass and a GORE-TEX covered speaker.

The Sonim XP2.10 Spirit will be in retail stores across Europe next month.