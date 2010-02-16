Rugged Sonim XP2 Spirit announced

Tough phone maker Sonim has announced the latest in its Xtreme Performance series, the Sonim XP2 Spirit, its first 3G mobile phone that's due to go on sale in Europe next month.



Boasting the "highest level of ruggedness", the XP2 Spirit gets a 3-year guarantee and offers all kinds of toughness including a waterproof outer shell made from hardened rubber, fibreglass and nylon, a 2-inch display protected by 1.5mm of scratch resistant Gorilla Glass and a GORE-TEX covered speaker.



Features-wise, the phone gets a video-capable 3-megapixel camera with LED flash, Java apps and a multimedia player, FM radio, MMS support, email, a torch and an microSD card slot for up to 8GB cards.



Upping the grrrr-factor a notch, the Spirit is certified military standard MIL 810G which apparently "clears it to handle conditions such as thermal shock, extreme temperatures, transport shock, solar radiation and salt water".



Complete with charger, belt clip, screwdriver, wired headset and USB cable the Sonim XP2.10 Spirit will be in retail stores across Europe next month.