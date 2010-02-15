Sagem launches NFC-equipped Cosyphone

Sagem has announced the launch of the "Cosyphone", described as a "connected lifestyle device" (otherwise known as a "mobile phone") aimed at the over 50s market.



Said to be tailored to the "specific lifestyle needs of an older generation of mobile phone user", the handset gets NFC technology so that "shortcut cards" can be waved at the phone to dial certain numbers, create a text message, or even access info on the device's browser.



With a recharger cradle, rather than a cable, the Cosyphone boasts a large keypad with raised and separated number keys with "micro-vibration feedback" that Sagem says "gives the user assurance they have pressed the right key".



Cosyphone will be sold throughout Europe via mobile network operators, we'll let you know if any of the UK operators make any announcements as regards offering it.

