sWaP Active mobile phone watch launches in the UK

A new mobile phone watch has been announced for the UK that undercuts LG's GD910 (available on Orange) by around £200.



The sWaP Active is described as a "stylish, sporty, ultra lightweight, touchscreen watch phone" offered SIM-free for use with all the UK's 2G networks.



Measuring 240 x 58.4 x 16mm, the Active is water resistant with a rubber strap and launches with the claim of 100 hours standby and 180 minutes talk time.



It can connect to any Bluetooth device and boasts an "ultra sensitive" microphone for hands free use, takes a 2GB microSD card to store media on and even boasts a camera for still and video with sound recording,



There's a stylus built in the watch strap, to "assist" with dialling and texting (so we presume the screen is a little small/fiddly) as well as use the other functions, including a calendar, alarm, calculator, to-do-list and WAP connection.



Complete with wired stereo headphones, USB data transfer cable, USB mains charger, USB Bluetooth headset and mini stylus, the Active watch phone is priced at £299.99 and available now from Amazon, among others.