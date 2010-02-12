sWaP Active mobile phone watch launches in the UK
A new mobile phone watch has been announced for the UK that undercuts LG's GD910 (available on Orange) by around £200.
The sWaP Active is described as a "stylish, sporty, ultra lightweight, touchscreen watch phone" offered SIM-free for use with all the UK's 2G networks.
Measuring 240 x 58.4 x 16mm, the Active is water resistant with a rubber strap and launches with the claim of 100 hours standby and 180 minutes talk time.
It can connect to any Bluetooth device and boasts an "ultra sensitive" microphone for hands free use, takes a 2GB microSD card to store media on and even boasts a camera for still and video with sound recording,
There's a stylus built in the watch strap, to "assist" with dialling and texting (so we presume the screen is a little small/fiddly) as well as use the other functions, including a calendar, alarm, calculator, to-do-list and WAP connection.
Complete with wired stereo headphones, USB data transfer cable, USB mains charger, USB Bluetooth headset and mini stylus, the Active watch phone is priced at £299.99 and available now from Amazon, among others.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments