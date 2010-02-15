  Powermat chip looking to embed itself in a gadget near you

Powermat, the company that lets you wireless charge some of your favourite gadgets via a mat, has announced that it is making the technology available to companies for them to embed into the latest gadgets and gizmos.

If it successfully takes off, it means that the new Adaptive ASIC chip will be able to be fitted into virtually any device.

The company is hoping that the move will help it grow it's current 750,000 devices in the market to over a million as well as becoming the defacto wireless charging solution.

The company recently announced that it was including its technology into mobile phone batteries as well as a range of new mats in the hope to appeal to more people looking for an easier, but more expensive powering solution that connecting a wire.