Broadcom's new 3G chip announced for faster, cheaper phones

  Broadcom's new 3G chip announced for faster, cheaper phones
Broadcom has announced the launch of a new processor and radio frequency transceiver for mobile phones that will rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor and claims to enable the production of "high-speed, low cost smartphone devices".  

The new 65nm HSUPA processor integrates OpenGL 2.0 graphics core and advanced applications processor and is available now for the Windows Mobile and Android mobile platforms.

"Utilizing an integrated ARM11 processor that is capable of running popular open operating systems, the Broadcom BCM21553 HSUPA baseband processor can run innovative new applications and download media files at a much faster speed, resulting in sophisticated and affordable handsets, and a more satisfying smartphone experience", says Broadcom.

Other claims for the new chip are 5.8Mbps of upstream connectivity, 7.2Mbps of downstream connectivity, reduced power consumption, video support up to HVGA quality, an 8-megapixel camera, and the ability to encode and decode H.264 video at 30fps.

"With the introduction of our new BCM21553 HSUPA baseband processor and BCM2091 RF transceiver solutions, we are now enabling a new generation of increasingly affordable handsets that will offer the fastest cellular connectivity available, as well as the most popular smartphone features including wireless connectivity and diverse mobile applications", says Jim Tran, VP of Broadcom's Mobile Communications line of business, in a press release.

