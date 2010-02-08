  Cigarette lighter built into mobile phone

It's such a hassle to carry around both a mobile phone and a cigarette lighter, isn't it? No, it's not. But that hasn't stopped a Chinese company building what it claims is the "world's hottest cigarette lighter mobile phone" - the "Machismo".

The handset contains a heating element around the place where you normally find a camera, and it has a safety cover to stop it burning a hole in your pocket. It contains dual SIM slots, it's triband, and has a 2.5-inch touchscreen, a 1.3-megapixel camera, and "multimedia playback".

The product description on Chinavision.com says: "The problem with modern life is you have to carry around too many things in your pockets. Wallet, keys, iPod, cellphone, and if you're a smoker - a cigarette lighter too. Well here's the perfect solution - The Machismo".

"Instead of carrying a phone AND a lighter, just turn this amazing phone around, slide open the safety latch, and the underlying heating element heats up in under 2 seconds. Place your cigarette on the glowing element and puff. Your cigarette is lit and you can enjoy your smoke. Super huh? Yes, Machismo!"

It comes with a free 2GB microSD card, and it's unlocked for use on any network. It'll ship to Britain, if you so desire, and it'll only cost £43.76, plus delivery. That's less than eight packs of cigarettes from Tesco. Just be careful with that safety latch, yeah?