New Samsung Genio slide launches on Vodafone
Samsung has announced the launch of the Genio slide, a new addition to the Genio range, available in the UK from Vodafone. A Vodafone exclusive for a month, like the other Genios, the Genio slide is aimed at the youth market.
The Genio slide gets a slide out QWERTY keyboard as well as a full 2.8-inch touchscreen, a 3-megapixel digital camera, Wi-Fi, HSDPA 3G, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other specs include an FM radio and a microSD card slot supporting up to 16GB cards.
A feature that will no doubt prove popular is the device's iPlayer compatibility, and there's also social networking access to the likes of Twitter and Facebook.
The handset is available now, free on a 2-year, £15 a month plan as well as a £25 per month, 18-month plan.
